Cougars Fall Short In Goal Scoring Battle in Kelowna – Prince George Cougars

PHOTO: Kelowna Rockets

KELOWNA, BC – The Prince George Cougars (9-8-0-0) saw their win streak end tonight, falling 8-6 in a high scoring affair against the Kelowna Rockets (6-7-1-0).

Despite the Cougars limiting the Rockets to four shots in the opening period, they were able to get the first two goals of the game from Colton Dach and Gabriel Szturc. The Cougars were able to cut into the lead from a Chase Wheatcroft power-play goal. Prince George trailed 2-1 after the first period.

In the second period, Kelowna added to their lead with a short-handed goal from Adam Kydd, but the Cougars responded with two of their own to tie the game, getting goals from both Koehn Ziemmer and a highlight reel goal from Chase Wheatcroft. The Rockets re-stored their lead late in the period with Adam Kydd scoring his second of the evening. The Cougars trailed 4-3 after 40 minutes.

In the third, the Rockets and Cougars went blow for blow. The Rockets got their two-goal lead back with a Caden Price marker. Prince George responded once again with goals from Cole Dubinsky and Koehn Ziemmer just over two minutes apart. Adam Kydd then scored his hat-trick goal to make it 6-5 Kelowna, but the Cougars had an answer with Noah Boyko finding the back of the net to tie it at 6. In the final minutes, however, Kelowna got the lead back courtesy of Rilen Kovacevic, followed up by an empty netter from Colton Dach to seal the deal for Kelowna. The Rockets held on to defeat the Cougars by an 8-6 count.

GAME NOTES

-Hudson Thornton and Koehn Ziemmer’s point streaks extended to nine games

-Chase Wheatcroft has six goals in his last three games

-Cole Dubinsky scores his first goal as a Prince George Cougar

GAME SUMMARY

Scoring

Cougars: Wheatcroft (2), Ziemmer (2), Dubinsky, Boyko

Rockets: Dach (2), Stzurc, Kydd (3), Kovacevic

Goaltending

Cougars: Tyler Brennan (L) 59:33 (7 GA 20 Saves)

Rockets: Talyn Boyko (W) 60:00 (6 GA 22 Saves)

Power Play

Cougars: 1/7

Rockets: 2/4

Shots

Cougars: 28

Rockets: 28

Three Stars:

1.KEL: Adam Kydd (3G 2A)

2.KEL: Andrew Cristall (5A)

3.PG: Chase Wheatcroft (2G 1A)

Next Game: Saturday, November 12th back at the CN Center against the Vancouver Giants at 6:00 PM.