Cougars Can’t Capitalize in Loss at Drake

Next Game: UIC 10/9/2022 | 3:00 P.M October 09 (Sun) / 3:00 PM UIC History

DES MOINES, Iowa – Despite a season-high 18 shots Saturday, SIUE men’s soccer couldn’t break through, falling on the road at Drake 1-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

SIUE fell to 3-5-2 overall and 0-3 in MVC action. Drake improved to 4-1-2 overall and 2-0 in the Missouri Valley.

“Our guys are frustrated that they didn’t get a result, but they are staying together,” SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. “We’ve now played two really good conference games and lost 1-0 in both of them. We’re going to have to find a way to get results out of these kinds of games.”

The Cougars outshot the Bulldogs 18-5 in the contest, and put five shots on goal, compared to just two for Drake. Five different players had a shot on goal in the game for SIUE.

AJ Franklin had both of Drake’s shots on target, including the lone goal of the match, taking a long pass from Damian Segura, before netting the game-winner in the 28th minute.

“This was similar to the Belmont game,” Wassermann added. “We had a lot of chances that we just didn’t bury. They (Drake) had one good chance after a ball over the top and they buried it.”

SIUE returns home for the next two games beginning with a Matchup with UIC next Sunday at Korte Stadium.