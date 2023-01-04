Couch Sessions exhibit opens this week at Brick City Center for the Arts

An interactive art exhibit featuring previous Couch Session artists and musicians is set to open this week at the Brick City Center for the Arts.

The month-long exhibit of art, music, culinary, and storytelling will showcase artists and musicians that were Featured in seasons one through five of the Couch Sessions series in Ocala.

The festivities will kick off at the Brick City Center for the Arts on Friday, January 6, from 5 pm to 6 pm, with a private opening reception for artists, patrons, and Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) members.

Immediately following the private reception, the gallery will be open to the general public during the First Friday Art Walk, from 6 pm to 8 pm Guests will be able to participate in an interactive “Art Hunt” with an opportunity to win a Prize from a local business, according to MCA.

Throughout the month of January, MCA will also host a variety of Couch Session events to coincide with the exhibit.

The Couch Sessions exhibit will remain on display through Saturday, January 28 at the Brick City Center for the Arts, which is located at 23 SW Broadway Street in Ocala. The gallery is open on Tuesday through Friday (10 am to 5 pm) and Saturday (11 am to 4 pm).

For more information, visit the Marion Cultural Alliance’s website.