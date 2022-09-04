Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK in September

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present the edge-of-your-seat thriller Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott. Wait Until Dark opens in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater on Thursday, September 22 and runs through Sunday, October 9, 2022. Performances will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

The play follows the story of Suzy, a blind woman who, left alone in her apartment, becomes embroiled with a group of conmen hatching an elaborate scam. As the tension notches up, Suzy is left to fend for herself-but with the phone line cut dead and the house plunged into darkness, can Suzy outwit the Murderous visitors?

Just a year after its premiere on Broadway in 1966, Wait Until Dark was made into a film starring Audrey Hepburn. Often ranked as one of the top 100 scariest films of all time, Hepburn earned “Best Actress” nominations at both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes for her role as Suzy. This production, directed by Erin Trainor, reclaims the classic thriller for the stage.

Tickets are $25, with a $5 discount for members. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.