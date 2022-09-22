COTA leaves Ohio State football fans stranded at night games

Buckeye fans planning to attend Ohio State’s football game Saturday evening shouldn’t plan to take a bus home.

COTA stopped offering service after 11 pm in March 2020, attributing the cuts to a driver shortage.

“We continue to recruit, hire and train operators and hope to boost evening service in the future,” COTA spokesperson Jeff Pullin said. “But coming out of a global pandemic, like every industry, this will take time.”

Jessica Healy, 34, who lives in Clintonville, has tickets to Saturday’s contest and had planned taking a bus home until a reporter told her the buses no longer run that late.

Now she frets about taking a Lyft or Uber in Columbus’ notoriously gridlocked post-game traffic.

