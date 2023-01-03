Costco Set To Release New Kirkland Irons In Surprise Reveal

With 2023 Barely a few days old, it looks like it’ll be an exciting year for new equipment releases. An early front runner for the most exciting launch of the year has come from Costco, the makers of Kirkland golf equipment, with an image of a new iron appearing on the USGA’s conforming list on January 1st. After success with Kirkland balls, gloves, wedge sets and putters under the franchise, it looks as though Costco is ready to enter the Irons market with its first-ever set under the Kirkland name.

