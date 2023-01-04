Costco Kirkland Signature Irons on USGA Conforming List – GolfWRX

Costco is continuing its expansion of the Kirkland Signature line into golf with new irons recently spotted on the USGA Conforming List.

Having previously produced balls, wedges and a putter, the new Kirkland Signature (Version 2) Irons show that Costco is going all the way with golf equipment, with an offering that includes ‘Kirkland Signature’ and ‘Tungsten’ marked on the backside of the iron head, while ‘Forged’ is marked on the hosel.

Interestingly, the listing states that the Irons are manufactured by Indi Golf, who have manufactured their own line of wedges (both conforming and non-conforming) as well as putters.

It appears as if the Irons feature in part a Hollow body construction and look to be less of a super game improvement iron than many would have anticipated.

In our forums, our members have been discussing the new Kirkland Signature Irons and have been sharing their impressions, not least with the similarity in looks of the new additions to TaylorMade’s popular P790 irons.

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below.

st1800e: “Interesting they went for a players distance iron and not a super or ultra game improvement iron.”

Klubster: “Logo aside, if they perform well, they will sell. But the logo will put off a lot of people just because of the vanity factor. I would rather see an exclusive brand like Dick’s did with the Tommy Armor 845s. I am sure they would not have sold as well if they had stamped Dick’s on the back.”

naj959: “I’m excited about these clubs. They would make the perfect set for my pops, who probably hasn’t swung a club in 10+ years but wants to grab some sticks with the latest tech. And they love Costco! The members really do think highly of the K-Sig brand. I can see these in the bags of a large number of casual golfers. If they come in lefty, I know what someone’s getting on their birthday.”

FormerBigDaddy: “Not gonna lie, they look nice. I also agree that if they changed the logo/stamping on their golf equipment, they might do even better. Minimalist “KS” stamp or maybe “Kirkland” on the hosel like Taylormade does, and just the “Signature” cursive script would be kind of slick. I honestly think they could make some noise in golf equipment if they made a good product that didn’t scream Costco branding at a good price. We all know we overpay for what golf clubs actually cost to make. If they sold these at $399 with dynamic gold shafts, they’d probably sell a lot of them.”

Entire Thread: “GolfWRX Spotted: Costco Kirkland Signature Irons on USGA Conforming List“