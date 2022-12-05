Costa Cruises Expands ‘Cruise & Golf’ Program to Costa Toscana’s UAE Cruises

Starting this winter, Costa Cruises’ “Cruise & Golf” program will be offered on Costa Toscana’s itineraries in the Arabian Gulf as well as on Costa Smeralda’s Mediterranean cruises. Golf lovers will have the opportunity to play at some of the most beautiful golf clubs in Italy, France and Spain while sailing on Costa Smeralda, or in the UAE and Oman aboard Costa Toscana. The golf package includes either three or four rounds at select courses on a seven-day cruise, including greens fees and an array of special perks.

The selection of golf courses on Costa Toscana’s winter 2022-23 Cruises includes Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club, home to the annual Dubai Desert Classic; or “The Els Club,” designed by US Open Championship Winner Ernie Els and home to the Asian Tour. In Abu Dhabi, Golfers can play the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, one of the best 27-hole golf courses in the world and home to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship for 16 consecutive years, or the Yas Links Golf Club, which Hosted the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2022. In Muscat, Oman, duffers can try the Almouj Golf Club, designed by Greg Norman and home of the Oman Open, or the Ghala Golf Club, Oman’s oldest and most renowned club, which has hosted the Oman National Championships since the 1970s and the MENA Tour for the past four years.

Among the courses available on Costa Smeralda Cruises are Rome, Italy’s Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, which will host the 2023 Ryder Cup; the Circolo del Golf Roma Acquasanta, one of the oldest golf clubs in Italy; the Golf Club Garlenda, near Savona, Italy, on the western Ligurian Riviera; the Golf Club Genova Sant’Anna near Genoa, which has hosted two Italian Double Professional Championships and was designed by Robert Von Hagge, one of the world’s most famous golf course architects; Barcelona’s Real Club de Golf El Prat, which has hosted the Spanish Golf Open 10 times; the Club de Golf Terramar Sitges, one of the oldest golf clubs in Spain; the Son Gual Golf in Palma de Mallorca; the T-Golf Calvia, one of the oldest, best-rated and most popular courses on the island of Majorca; the Golf Bastide de la Salette near Marseille, France; and the Golf Sainte Baume in Provence, France.

Additional golf clubs are also available for groups, such as the Argentario Golf Club, designed by architect David Mezzacane and professional golfer Baldovino Dassù, symbol of Italian golf in the world; the Golf Nazionale, the technical center of the Italian Golf Federation; the PGA de Catalunya, ranked number-one among golf clubs in Spain and among the top four in Europe; the Son Vida, the oldest and most prestigious club in Mallorca.

Costa Cruises’ “Cruise & Golf” program includes special services including transfers from the ship to the golf club and back, priority embarkation and disembarkation every day, customized transport and storage on board of golf equipment, welcome kit in the cabin, reserved area in the restaurant. In addition, there is a special offer for Golfers and their families to experience the variety of restaurants available on the Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana, including the Archipelago restaurant, which offers menus created for Costa by three Michelin-star chefs, as well as a range of selected treatments and services in the Solemio Spa and beauty salon on board.

From autumn 2022 and throughout 2023, Costa Smeralda offers weeklong itineraries in the western Mediterranean, visiting Savona, Italy; Marseille, France; Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca (Ibiza in summer), Spain; Palermo, Sicily; and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy. In winter 2022-23, Costa Toscana offers a weeklong itinerary in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, which includes two-day overnight stops at Dubai, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

Costa Cruises is the official cruise line of the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is being held in Italy for the first time, and the official supplier of the Italian Golf Federation.