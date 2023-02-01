Cost Of Golf To Continue To Rise – Survey Confirms

A new survey has revealed that the cost of joining golf clubs and playing the game is increasing in the UK – and it’s threatening to curtail the increased participation that was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2022/23 Members’ and Proprietary Golf Clubs Survey, published by Chartered Accountants Hillier Hopkins LLP, offers an exhaustive take on the issue, with the figures Proving that it is becoming increasingly expensive to participate in the sport.

