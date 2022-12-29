Corydon’s Curry to play soccer at Franklin – Corydon Democrat

Corydon Central senior Amirah Curry is flanked by her father James, mother Maali Curry and younger brother as she signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Franklin College on Nov. 29. Photo by Brandon Miniard

By Brandon Miniard, Sports Writer

Corydon Central senior Amirah Curry signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Franklin College on Nov. 29.

Curry, a Corydon native and the daughter of James and Maali Curry, had about 20 Colleges and Universities vying to add her to their squads, although in the final weeks prior to her decision she narrowed down to a top three of Franklin, IU East and Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus.

She had a pair of visits to Franklin, the first on Oct. 10 when she got to meet Grizzlies’ head Coach Jennifer Jackson. She returned on Nov. 1 to sit in on some classes and meet who would become her future teammates.

“I had my first visit on Oct. 10 where I had a campus tour and meeting with (coach Jackson). My second visit was on Nov. 1 where I got to sit in on two business classes at Franklin, speak more with Coach and meet some of the girls on the soccer team,” Curry said. “Both visits I greatly enjoyed meeting with the coach, sitting in classes, meeting the team and walking around the beautiful campus.”

Curry’s soccer experience extends beyond the high school pitch, having also played soccer at Racing Louisville Academy, as well as competing in futsal during the soccer offseason.

The Grizzlies struggled during the 2022 season, finishing with an overall record of 3-12-1, as well as finishing 1-7-1 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.