Corum, Edwards Most Productive Backfield Duo In Michigan Football History

If you’re a Michigan Football fan, there’s plenty to be excited about when looking ahead to the 2023 season. Defensively, the Wolverines return a ton of future NFL Talent up front and in the secondary. On the Offensive side of the ball, Michigan might be the best it’s ever been during the Harbaugh era – with a Veteran Offensive line and experienced weapons everywhere.

For evidence, look no further than Michigan’s current backfield tandem of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Despite both suffering injuries during the 2022 season, the two dynamic backs put together the most single-season rushing yards of any backfield duo in Michigan Football history – with a combined total of 2,454 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground.

