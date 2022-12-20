Coronado Boys Soccer Shuts Down Calexico 3-1

On Thursday, December 15th the Islanders took on Calexico in another competitive match. Calexico drove about two hours to play the Islanders and both teams were motivated to get the win. However, Coronado was not going to lose on their home turf and would take the win 3-1putting them at 6-0 this season.

In the first half of play there were two goals scored by the Islanders and nothing from Calexico.

The first goal was scored by Nick Lorr within the first five minutes of the game. While playing aggressively, the Islanders pushed back Calexico’s defense. Dylan Groeneveld used his speed on the far side of the field to get space and pass it inside to Nick, who would shoot the ball while staying in stride to put the Islanders on the board first, making it 1-0.

The Islanders second goal followed some amazing ball movement. Creating spaces and passing through small windows of the Calexico defense. Dylan knows exactly where to place the ball each time, as he would have another perfectly placed, in-stride pass to Aiden Trieschman who would not hesitate to take a shot on goal. That shot would zoom straight past the Calexico goalie and into the back of the net, setting the score at 2-1 going into the half.

Second Half:

As per usual this season, the Islanders would have the advantage and lead going into the final half of play. This helps tremendously to keep the energy Flying and motivate the team. Keeping the lead was getting easier and easier as the Islander defense was shutting down Calexico. A majority of the second half was played in Calexico territory where they weren’t getting much of a chance to get any goals on the board because of Islander pressure.

The third and final goal for the Islanders was scored again by Nick Lorr. On a free kick cross by Trieschman, Lorr was able to separate himself from the defense and Strike the ball quickly, sliding it through the goalie’s legs and putting the Islanders up 3-0.

Calexico would have the opportunity to get down the field and past the Islanders’ defense for the first time in a while. With 15 minutes left on the clock they would score, making it 3-1. Whatever had worked for Calexico is that one goal they scored, the Islanders defense shut down quickly. Calexico wouldn’t score again before the final whistle. With this 3-1 win, the Islanders are now 6-0 it’s the season.

The Coronado Islander boys varsity soccer team has their next game at mold is January 3rdat 6pm vs. Del Norte.