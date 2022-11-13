Coronado beats Reno for state championship

Coming off an emotional, come-from-behind win in the semifinals over the Defending Champs took a toll on the Reno volleyball team.

So, in the state championship, the Huskies were a little flat to start and Coronado was firing on all cylinders.

The Cougars powered out to a big lead early and won the 5A state volleyball championship, 3-0, (25-9, 25-17, 25-19) on Saturday at Hug.

Coronado spikes seemed to come in every direction and often found spaces on the court where no Reno players were standing.

Coronado won the state large-class title three times before, from 2013-15. Reno was trying for its first state volleyball championship this year. The Huskies last advanced to the state championship in 2018.

Reno came from down 2-0 on Friday in the semifinals against Bishop Gorman, to take a 3-2 win to advance. The Huskies won the fifth set, 15-13 over the Gaels in Friday’s semifinal.

In the other semifinal Friday, Coronado beat Bishop Manogue 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-11).

Reno's Lara Pacheco spikes the ball while taking on Coronado during the 5A State volleyball Championship game at Hug High in Reno on Nov. 12, 2022.

Reno senior Maleyna Vazquez said the Huskies were a little nervous to start Saturday’s championship.

“I think it was just the nerves. We didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into,” she said. “We probably should have prepared for it more, but we only had a day.”

Reno got its only lead in the final Midway through the second set, going up, 14-13.

