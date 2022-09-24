Coron Scores Career-High Four Goals, Drexel Blanks Charleston, 5-0

Next Game: at Elon 10/1/2022 | 7:30 PM October 01 (Sat) / 7:30 PM at Elon

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men’s soccer team made easy work of the College of Charleston Cougars on Saturday afternoon, defeating them 5-0. Harrison Coron entered the game off the bench and scored four of Drexel’s five goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

Coron tied two conference records with his four-goal performance on Saturday. The fifth-year senior added his name to the single-game goals record list, along with tying the single-game points list (8). The last time a conference player scored four goals and had eight points was in the CAA Tournament in 2017.

The last time a Dragon scored a hat trick was in the 2021 season against UMass Lowell on senior day (10/9).

This is the first time since Drexel joined the CAA Conference that a player scored four goals in one game.

After the team’s win on Saturday, the Dragons pulled within one of being even in the all-time series against Charleston. Two-straight victories over Charleston have put Drexel at a 3-4-2 mark.

Drexel’s five goals on Saturday pull the team even further away from the other teams in the CAA. The Dragons have scored 22 goals, while Elon, who is in second, has scored 15.

HOW IT HAPPENED

From the opening whistle, Drexel pressed and was aggressive. The team’s constant pressure finally paid off in the 42nd n.d minute. Joshua Pulla crossed the ball from the left side of the penalty box and found Coron who made a sliding shot.

minute. crossed the ball from the left side of the penalty box and found Coron who made a sliding shot. After the half, Coron checked in with his second goal. The play began with Daniel Nesseler firing a shot that was saved by the Cougar keeper and a Ricochet off the crossbar Landed right at Coron’s feet, to which he tapped back into the goal.

firing a shot that was saved by the Cougar keeper and a Ricochet off the crossbar Landed right at Coron’s feet, to which he tapped back into the goal. Drexel’s third goal came 10 minutes later. Cesar Banacloy and Dominick Bachstein were on the offensive, pushing together. Banacloy crossed the ball to Bachstein and the freshman shot the ball past the Charging keeper to give Drexel the 3-0 lead.

and were on the offensive, pushing together. Banacloy crossed the ball to Bachstein and the freshman shot the ball past the Charging keeper to give Drexel the 3-0 lead. Coron’s third goal of the game was his best. The Malvern, Pa. native received a feed from Kyle Tucker and drilled a shot into the upper-right section of the goal.

The fifth-year’s match was not finished. With three minutes left in the match, Coron struck another ball from about 18 yards out and curled it past the goalkeeper.

WHAT’S NEXT

While usually, the Dragons play on Tuesdays, Drexel will take off this Tuesday and prepare for its match against Elon on Oct. 1. The match is slated to start at 7:30 pm from Elon, NC