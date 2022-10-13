Corning volleyball takes pair of league wins – Red Bluff Daily News

RED BLUFF — The Corning volleyball team snagged two more league wins Thursday and Tuesday 3-1 over Oroville and 3-1 over Gridley, respectively, to go 5-1 for second place in the Butte View League.

No game scores were posted for the win over Oroville, but the Cards won 16-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 Tuesday over Gridley.

The Cardinals (9-13 overall, 5-1 league) are scheduled to travel to Oroville Thursday to face Las Plumas (6-19, 0-5).

Los Molinos took a 3-0 road loss to Hamilton Thursday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-23.

Back home Tuesday, the Bulldogs lost to Williams 25-21, 25-4, 25-8.

The Bulldogs (7-17, 2-5) are scheduled to host Biggs at 6:30 pm Thursday.

Red Bluff lost to Pleasant Valley Oct. 5, 25-13, 25-20, 25-20. As of 5 pm Wednesday, no score was posted for Tuesday’s match with Enterprise.

The Spartans (2-20, 0-5) are scheduled to travel to Foothill to take on the Cougars (26-6, 6-1) at 7 pm Thursday.

Tennis: Red Bluff 0, Shasta 9

The Red Bluff girls tennis team took a 9-0 loss Tuesday to Shasta.

In singles play, Keira Klein lost 1-6, 1-6; Mackenzie Harris lost 1-6, 0-6; Casey Deverraux lost 1-6, 2-6; Alyson Avila lost 2-6, 1-6; Abigail Bentley lost 3-6, 3-6 and Katrina Eusted lost 4-6, 2-6.

In doubles play, Klein and Bentley lost 1-8, Harris and Avila lost 5-8 and Deveraux and Sophia Berbena lost 4-8.

Tuesday’s match closed out the regular season for the Spartans. The Eastern Athletic League Finals are scheduled for Sept. 22 and 24 at Foothill High School in Palo Cedro.