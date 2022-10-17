Cornhuskers News and More: Pony Poop, Dakota Marker, and Tennessee’s Goal Posts

Ranchhand 3’s high school marching band season has ended. They did pretty well – winning Class D at the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island. That Parade is not an official state championship, but it really is a de facto one as there are around 100 Bands that participate from all over the state.

It is fun to watch the kids really take pride in a job well done.

Speaking of a marching band with a job well done…

Purdue marching band produces Incredible Halftime show honoring farmers during visit from Nebraska

Purdue’s marching band paid tribute to farmers with their Halftime show when the Huskers came to town on Saturday night.

Corn Flakes

Husker Women Finish Seventh in Strong Field – University of Nebraska

The Nebraska women recorded a seventh-place finish in the team standings in a strong field that included three nationally-ranked teams at the Weis-Crockett Invite

Ossi Places 22nd at World Rifle Championships – University of Nebraska

Nebraska rifle Captain Cecelia Ossi placed 22nd out of 63 shooters at the 2022 Rifle and Pistol World Championships this weekend in Cairo, Egypt.

Husker Bowling Wins Motiv Penguin Classic – University of Nebraska

Struthers, Ohio – The Nebraska Bowling team defeated Youngstown State in Sunday’s Championship match to kick off the 2022-23 campaign by winning the Motiv Penguin

Trey Palmer’s Monster night breaks one record, gets him close to another

Mark Whipple has found ways to get the ball to the electric playmaker

Huskers Down Eagles and Gamecocks – University of Nebraska

Statesboro, Ga.- The Nebraska rifle team defeated No. 17 Georgia Southern and No. 14 Jacksonville State on Sunday, and moved to 2-0 on the season. The Huskers scored

Sports!!

North Dakota State, South Dakota State and the tale of the Dakota Marker

The Dakota Marker — aka the best rivalry you don’t know about — renews hostilities this weekend between the two best teams in the FCS.

The Jackrabbits kept the marker for the third year in a row.

College football – Tennessee, Utah, TCU give us a weekend to remember – Sports Illustrated

We may not have another weekend in college football with these kinds of stakes and that level of drama in a long, long time.

Tennessee asks for donations for goalposts after fans tear them down

The Tennessee football team is trying to raise $150,000 for new goalposts after fans tore the existing ones down after Saturday’s win over Alabama.

Padres eliminate Dodgers, advance to NLCS for 1st time since 1998

Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning, and the Padres rallied past the Dodgers 5-3 to advance to the NLCS.

Fresno State football Coach suspended after breaking glass in coach’s box | Fox News

Fresno State football has placed a Coach on administrative leave after punching a coach’s box window that Shattered and injured a mother and daughter.

Matt Rhule Should Go Back to School – The Ringer

Fired by the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule is the latest in a long line of college coaches who failed out of the NFL. But he shouldn’t worry: History tells us he’ll soon return to college to revive a program and his career.

NB woman takes up Powerlifting in 50s, wins Bronze at international event at 61 | CBC News

Fredericton’s Fran Harris is not new to national competitions. In fact, she’s competed nationally in five different sports. But a new venture for the 61-year-old was competing on an international level — a childhood dream that Harris recently accomplished.

Bill Belichick moves into a tie for 2nd place in all-time wins

Facing off against the team that made him an NFL head coach, Bill Belichick continued his climb up the all-time wins leaderboard.

Reading Makes You Smarter (Not Guaranteed)

The 5,000-year history of writer’s block

Since the earliest days of the written word, students and scholars have pleaded for help from higher powers, a sure sign that writing and frustration always have – and always will – go hand in hand.

The workers leaving their dream jobs – BBC Worklife

It’s great to have a job you’re passionate about. But some workers are walking away from dream roles, in search of stability and security.

Turf houses: Iceland’s original ‘green’ buildings – BBC Travel

Known as “torfbæir”, these ingeniously designed homes helped settle one of Europe’s least-hospitable environments.

How To Talk To A Conspiracy Theorist | IFLScience

Should you engage, and if so, how?

Global population hits 8 billion soon, but shrinks by 2100 – Big Think

Humanity is poised to pass the 8 billion milestone mid-November, but population growth is actually slowing down.

Bear 747 Overcomes Scandal to Win Fat Bear Week | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

It’s the second title in three years for the 1,400-pound Behemoth dubbed “Bear Force One”

2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced : The Picture Show : NPR

This year’s top prizes went to a teenager from Thailand and an American who is just the fifth woman to win in 58 years. Karine Aigner spoke with NPR about the significance of the photo and the award.

The Weekly Dump

Navy-SMU game delayed several minutes after pony mascot defecates on field

A sloppy run by the SMU mascot.

Can’t poop when you go on vacation? Here’s why. – The Boston Globe

We asked an expert to explain what’s happening — and not happening — and what we can do about it.

Then There’s This

Heartbroken Pet Owner Gets Tattoo of Beloved Pooch Who Died – Using Ink Mixed with His Ashes

Robyn said the tattoo provided her with a sense of closure given it means Bronson’s “always with his mum” and will never be forgotten.

He Taught Parents How to Play Drums and Bass So he’d Have People to Jam With–Now They Have Album–WATCH

A son taught both his parents how to play the drums and the bass so he would have people to jam with—and now ‘Mommas Boy’ has an album out!

California baker creates life-sized Han Solo out of bread | AP News

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — Han Solo may be a hunk. But “Pan Solo” is a hunk of bread. That’s what a bakery in the San Francisco Bay Area has dubbed its 6-foot (1.8 meter) bread sculpture of the “Star Wars” character as he appeared after being frozen in Carbonite in “The Empire Strikes Back.”