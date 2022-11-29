Cornerstone volleyball heads to Iowa for the national tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cornerstone volleyball is in Iowa this week for the NAIA national tournament. They are apart of the top 24 programs in the country, hoping to make it to the national quarterfinals.

The Golden Eagles won the WHAC title against Indiana Tech after being down two sets at the start of that match. They came back to win in five sets and send them to nationals. They will now take on St. Xavier on Thursday, December 1st in their first game of pool play.

“We get to play the number one seed in the tournament, which I think is going to be super fun because it’s going to be a competitive game and I think if we just play the same game that we’ve been playing all season, then we’ll come away just super happy with how we play and probably come away with a win,” said senior outside hitter Olivia Keelean.

“Making it to Iowa was our programs goal this year, that was what we wanted. So now that we’re here, we’re kinda just like ‘whatever comes after it is just an added bonus.’ Every game since weeks ago is an added bonus and especially for the seniors, so at this point we have nothing to lose, we might as well just keep it,” said senior middle hitter Kaylee Dykema.

