Corner kick goal Advances Railers to state – The Kansan

Valdivia Rodriguez hits game-winner in OT

By Mark Schnabel

Newton People

Overtime in the post-season is always the time for unlikely heroes to shine.

That was the case for the Newton High School boys’ soccer team as Ricardo Valdivia Rodriguez punched through a corner kick from Enrique Mercado Arellano in the 87th minute to hand the Railers a 3-2 win over league Rival Maize Thursday in the Finals of the Class 5A West Regional III Tournament at Fischer Field.

Mercado Arellano’s ball rolled across the goal mouth with each team missing touches until Valdivia Rodriguez put it away from the back post.

Newton senior Eddie Lopez-Garcia takes a shot during play Thursday in the Class 5A regional Finals at Fischer Field. Lopez-Garcia had the shot deflected, but he put in the rebound for the first Railer goal. Newton won the game 3-2 in overtime and advances to the state quarterfinals Tuesday. The Newton High School boys’ soccer team celebrates a regional title Thursday at Fischer Field, Downing Maize 3-2 in overtime. Newton plays Tuesday in the state quarterfinals. Newton sophomore Enrique Mercado Arellano had the game-winning assist on a corner kick in a 3-2 Railer overtime win over Maize Thursday in the regional finals. Newton freshman Cole Ebert brings up the ball during play Thursday against Maize. Newton junior Juan-Pablo Salgado Battles with Maize Seniors Angel DeLeon (10) and Gabe Portillo (9) for the ball during play Thursday in the Class 5A regional finals. Newton junior Jonny Galvan takes a corner kick during play Thursday in the Class 5A regional finals.

“They had a mistouch,” Valdivia Rodriguez said. “I came in from the cross. I just got it. It’s really wet out right now. It was slick. I just managed to get a foot there. It was an intense game. It was a hard game. It closes the whole time. The rain made the game even more intense. It added more slipperiness to the ball. We just got the play at the end. We worked hard. We earned this.”

It was Valdivia Rodriguez’s sixth goal of the season.

“The guys did a fantastic job of just being at the right place at the right time,” Newton Coach Scott Jantzi said. “Ricardo came in on that sub and got the finish. The field was a little bit sloppy. The defense had a hard time at times getting the ball forward because of the slick surface and Maize was able to take care of that. I was really proud of this group for their ‘stick-to-it-ness’ to finish the game off. They deserve this win and we’re very proud of them.”

The rain started early in the warm-up period and by the second half, it was a light but steady drizzle that put footing at a premium.

Newton held an 11-8 advantage in total shots, but Maize outshot the Railers 4-3 in the second half. Newton scored on the sole shot of overtime.

Abram Wall had five saves in goal for the Railers. Grant Wessley had eight saves for the Eagles, which ends the year 12-6. Newton wins the season aggregate against Maize 8-3.

Newton scored in the fifth minute when Eddie Lopez-Garcia converted a Collin Hershberger direct kick. Maize tied the game in the 17th minute when the Railers misplayed a ball in front of their own goal and Topher Cannizzo converted.

The Railers regained the lead in the 34th minute on a shot by Jonny Galvan that went through the lower left corner of the goal.

Newton held an 8-3 advantage in shots in the half.

Preston Gietzen equalized for Maize in the 54th minute. Newton had a shot saved in the last 30 seconds.

“Maize is Maize,” Jantzi said. “They are always going to be in a game, especially in a finals. I’m just proud of our guys for playing hard for 80 minutes, 80-plus minutes.”

Newton is 16-2 and will face 13-5 Goddard in the Class 5A state quarterfinal Tuesday at Fischer Field. Goddard downed Andover Central xx in the regional Finals in Andover.

Newton edged Goddard 3-2 Sept. 20 in Newton.

“Going forward, I’m not sure what we’re looking at, but we’re going to make our adjustments that we need to,” Jantzi said. “We’re going to have to get the early goal. Hopefully, the conditions will be better for us.”

Maize;1;1;(0-x);—;2

Newton;2;0;(1-x);—;3

1. N Eddie Lopez-Garcia (Collin Hershberger) 4:18

2. M Topher Cannizzo (unassisted) 16:08

3. N Jonny Galvan (unassisted) 33:29

4. M Preston Gietzen (AB Cavazos) 53:34

5. N Ricardo Valdivia Rodriguez (Enrique Mercado Arellano) 86:54

Total shots — May. 3-4-(0-x)—7, New. 8-3-(1-x)—12. Shots on goal — May. 3-4-(0-x)—7, New. 7-3-(1-x)—11. Saves — Mai.: Grant Wessley (L) 5-3-(0-x)—8. New.: Abram Wall (W) 2-3-(0-x)—5. Corner kicks — May. 1, New. 6. Fouls — May. 18, New. 16. Offside — Mai. 1, New. 1. Cautions — Mai.: Cannizzo 27:12, bench 38:48. New.: Erick Valdivia Munguia 65:45.

Class 5A Regional Finals

East

Region I: Sumner Academy 6, Highland Park 3

Region II: Blue Valley Southwest def. DeSoto

Region III: St. Thomas Aquinas 4, Basehor-Linwood 1

Region IV: St. James Academy 3, Shawnee Heights 0

West

Region I: Maize South 6, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 1

Region II: Andover def. Emporia

Region III: Newton 3, Maize 2 OT

Region VI: Goddard def. Andover Central

State quarterfinals

Tuesday

East

St. Thomas Aquinas (7-9-2) vs. Sumner Academy (15-2-1) at Kansas City Schlagle 6:30 pm

St. James Academy (8-10) at Blue Valley Southwest (15-3) 6:30 p.m

West

Andover (10-6-2) at Maize South (18-0) 6:30 p.m

Goddard (13-5) at Newton (16-2) 6 p.m