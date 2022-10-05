Cornell Golf Makes History, Claims Third at Lake Placid

After some up-and-down results and dissatisfaction, it seems like golf is beginning to scratch the surface of what this year’s special team is capable of.

“Individually, we all had good weeks. Before this week, our team had an issue where one of us would play well, but we struggled to do it together,” said senior Ben Choe. “This week, we all had really good weeks and multiple people had great rounds.”

This past weekend, the Red traveled through the Adirondacks to compete in Columbia’s Autumn Invitational in Lake Placid, New York, in a pool of ten Talented rosters. While the team has definitely been trending upwards, last week senior Noah Schwartz emphasized that it had not been satisfied with its performance and that “it’s very exciting to think about what can happen if we put it together.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button