Cornell Golf Finishes Top-5 for Second Straight Tournament

This past Homecoming weekend, Cornell golf traveled to New Hampshire to compete in the Dartmouth Invitational against nine other schools from the Northeast. After securing a fifth-place finish out of 15 teams in last week’s Cornell/Temple Invitational in Pennsylvania, the Red looked to capitalize on its momentum against a talented slate of teams.

A pair of fifth-place finishes in a row is nothing to scoff at given the quality of opponents that the Red has faced, but the Talented team has not been satisfied with its results as of late.

“Honestly, at this point, we don’t believe as if we’ve been fully capitalizing on our team’s potential,” said senior Noah Schwartz. “With these last couple events, we really want to make sure that we end off on a strong foot.”

