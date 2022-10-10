Cornell & Columbia up Next for Women’s Volleyball: Five Things to Know

Match 14: Princeton (11-2, 3-0) vs. Cornell (3-9, 1-2), 10/7 – 7:00 pm

Match 15: Princeton (11-2, 3-0) vs. Columbia (3-9, 0-3), 10/5 – 5:00 pm

Watch: Cornell | Columbia

International Feed: Cornell | Columbia

Live Stats: Cornell | Columbia

1. Winning Streak: Winners of eight-straight matches, the Tigers sit atop the Ivy League standings with Yale, who are also 3-0 in conference play. Most recently, the Tigers overcame Dartmouth, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 26-24), on Friday, September 7, in Hanover, New Hampshire, and Harvard, 3-0 (25-22, 25- 18, 20-25, 25-22), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday, October 1.

2. Leading the Nation: Senior Lindsey Kelly currently leads the Nation in assists per set, with 11.81. So far in 2022 she’s exceeded 40 assists in seven matches, including a career-best performance of 61 assists against Rider on Wednesday, September 14.

3. Leading the Ivy League: Princeton leads the conference in hitting percentage (.292), assists per set (13.73), kills (14.82) and digs (16.09). Along with Kelly leading the Nation in assists, senior Created by Avery is the Ivy leader in points (4.62) and kills (4.21). Senior Cameron Dames Tops the conference in digs (4.76), and freshman Lucia Scalamandre in blocks (1.23).

4. Award Winners: The Tigers have been featured prominently in the Ivy League Weekly Awards so far in 2022, with Scalamandre earning back-to-back Rookie of the Week awards. Additionally, Luoma has earned two Ivy League Player of the Week awards, and freshman Valerie Nutakor has been honored as Rookie of the Week twice.

5. The Opponents: Most recently, the Big Red fell at Yale on Saturday, October 1, 3-0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-15) and in search for their second Ivy League win of 2022. Prior to taking on Princeton, Columbia will look to halt a seven-match losing streak at the University of Pennsylvania on Friday, October 7. In their most recent match, the Lions fell 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-15) to Brown on Saturday , October 1, inside Levien Gymnasium.

Additionally, the Tigers’ match against Cornell will serve as a Princeton Jungle event. Doors open at 6 pm, and the first 50 students will receive free Princeton swag and cookies.