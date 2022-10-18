Cornell beats Central in Monday’s volleyball match

Next Match: at Dubuque 10/21/2022 | 6 p.m October 21 (Fri) / 6 pm at Dubuque History

MOUNT VERNON — Returning to a familiar gym for the first time in over 10 years, the Central College volleyball team was defeated 25-21, 29-27, 25-22 Monday.

The Dutch (8-12) and Rams (17-4) used to play every year as Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponents before Cornell left the league in 2012. Central had not traveled to Cornell since the 2011 conference tournament title match that Cornell won in five sets.

Cornell, who is receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association top-25, has beaten an air of ranked opponents in 2022.

“We played a very good Cornell team tonight,” Coach Jeanne Czipri said. “I was very pleased with how we competed.

“We made some late runs when the game was on the line. That grit and resilience is nice to see at this point in the season.”

Gracie Pierson (sophomore, outside hitter, Lake City, Minn.) led the team with nine kills and Gracie Daniels (junior, outside hitter, Broken Arrow, Okla.) had seven. Amanda Smith (senior, setter, Tipton) had 23 set assists.

“Offensively, we made some smart decisions and kept up with a solid defensive team,” Czipri said.

Central had seven service aces, including three from Avery Rexroat (freshman, Macomb, Ill.). Rexroat also had a team-high 12 digs. Ashley Harn (freshman, defensive specialist, Waverly, Waverly-Shell Rock HS) had 10 digs.

“Defensively, we made some good plays and competed hard in the serve pass phase,” Czipri said.

Daniels and Emma Wagler (sophomore, middle hitter, Des Moines, Roosevelt HS) had two blocks apiece.

Central travels to the University of Dubuque for a match Friday night at 6 pm