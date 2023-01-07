Cornelius art center set to open Saturday night – WSOC TV

CORNELIUS, NC — An eight-year-plus journey to build an arts center in downtown Cornelius is now complete.

Art and music lovers have a new state-of-the-art theater as the Cain Center for the Arts will officially open in Cornelius on Saturday night.

Tonight is the grand opening of the new Cain Center for the Arts in downtown Cornelius. Renee Elise Goldsberry, best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, is performing @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 7, 2023

The first show will start at 6 pm and will feature Renee Elise Goldsberry, a singer who took part in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

Tickets for the event start at $250 dollars and include dinner, an open bar and a keepsake item.

Construction started on the arts center in May 2021.

“It’s a Monumental day for us,” Mayor Woody Washam told attendees, who stood on a concrete slab at the site, located within a few steps of the town hall and police Headquarters buildings back in 2021.

For more information on the Cain Center, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Shooting: What you need to know)

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School Shooting: What you need to know The shooting took place at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at around 9 am on Oct. 24. (NCD)

©2023 Cox Media Group