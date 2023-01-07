Cornelius art center set to open Saturday night – WSOC TV

CORNELIUS, NC — An eight-year-plus journey to build an arts center in downtown Cornelius is now complete.

Art and music lovers have a new state-of-the-art theater as the Cain Center for the Arts will officially open in Cornelius on Saturday night.

The first show will start at 6 pm and will feature Renee Elise Goldsberry, a singer who took part in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

Tickets for the event start at $250 dollars and include dinner, an open bar and a keepsake item.

Construction started on the arts center in May 2021.

“It’s a Monumental day for us,” Mayor Woody Washam told attendees, who stood on a concrete slab at the site, located within a few steps of the town hall and police Headquarters buildings back in 2021.

