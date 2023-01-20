Cormani McClain flips to Colorado: Highlights, what it means, what’s next

Cormani McClain, the No. 1 ranked cornerback and No. 12 overall player in the 2023 college football recruiting class, Flipped to Deion Sanders and Colorado after initially pledging to Miami.

The bombshell move comes after weeks of speculation that McClain could join Sanders and the Buffaloes dating back to the early signing period and once again highlights Sanders’ burgeoning reputation as a recruiter.

