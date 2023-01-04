Cori Gauff praying for Damar Hamlin after Horror scene on NFL field

American tennis star Cori Gauff offered her prayers to NFL star Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. In a nationally televised game, Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin collapsed on the field after colliding with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored by the emergency medical staff and the NFL star was transported to a hospital. The Bills issued a statement, in which they said Hamlin was sedated and listed in critical condition. “Sending my prayers to Damar and his family.

I’m wishing him a full and safe recovery. It is bigger than sports, we should all continue to surround him and his family with prayer and positivity,” Gauff wrote on Twitter.

Gauff was in action in Auckland

Meanwhile, Gauff kicked off her 2023 season on Tuesday.

In her opener at the ASB Classic in Auckland, top-seeded Gauff defeated Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-1. Gauff made a fast start to the match, claiming back-to-back breaks to open an early 4-0 lead. Down by two breaks, 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Maria responded with two breaks of her own to tie the set at four games apiece.

However, blowing two breaks didn’t impact Gauff, who broke Maria again in the 10th game – when the German was serving to stay in the first set. After winning the first set, Gauff started the second set with back-to-back breaks and a 5-0 lead.

In the seventh game. Gauff served out for the match. “I know she’s a Tricky player, especially in these conditions, so I wasn’t expecting it to be an easy match and it wasn’t. I’m glad I was mentally able to stay there.

I try not to put too much pressure on the first match [of the year], but obviously it gives you confidence. When you win that first one it feels like almost relief because no one wants to start off losing,” Gauff said after beating Maria.