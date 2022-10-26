CORE New Art Space features Solo exhibits

The contemporary gallery CORE New Art Space, now located at 6501 W. Colfax Ave. in Lakewood (home of Casa Bonita), features Solo exhibits by several members for about a month at a time. A number of members are from the south metro area and all members are experienced, imaginative interpreters of the world around us. Note weekend hours and plan a visit here and to other Lakewood galleries that await. Featured from Nov. 18 Thu Dec. 4: “Re-Defined” by Michelle Lamb; “Transmute” by Christine O’Dea; and “Manana” by Chris Hudson. Lamb is an assemblage artist who re-purposes, re-uses, re-assembles objects into a new image, looks for common objects, including obsolete machinery, and gives them new meaning. Her piece “Fortification” is outstanding. Hours: Friday 5-10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday noon to 5 pm 303-297-8428, coreartspace.com.

Calendar winners

Photography winners for the City of Littleton’s 2023 calendar Littleton Calendar winners are selected and new Calendars should be available, free, at city buildings the first week in December. Photographs will be by David Takahashi-Joyner; Steve Clark, David Skuodas, Candyce Herman, Amy Reichardt, Steven Petsch, Maureen Ravnik, Michael Griffith, Champagne Singleton, Richard Guarneros, Bob Coorsen, Bill Roes, Greta Sternitzky. The Littleton Fine Arts Board selected these artists from 65 photographers who submitted images.

Tesoro lecture

The Next Tesoro Cultural Center lecture is “The Night the Stars Fell” only at The Fort restaurant on Nov. 13. Former Astronomical Society President Ron Hranac will discuss the science of meteors at the time that a Leonid meteor shower appeared over Bent’s Fort on Nov. 13, 1833, drawing attention around the world and mystifying area Plains Indians, who feared it might signal the end of the world. The Fort restaurant, a replica of Colorado’s Bent’s Fort, is located at 19192 Highway 8 (Morrison Road), 303-839-1671, TesoroCulturalCenter.org.

Town Hall

“Putting it Together” features staged music and lyrics by Steven Sondheim at 7:30 pm Oct. 27, 28, 29 and 2:30 pm Oct. 30 at Town Hall Arts Center, 2450 W. Main Street in downtown Littleton. Also at Town Hall: “Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” a participatory play, at 4 pm on Oct. 31. Narration by Lu Ann Buckstein, with acting by children in the audience. Tickets: townhallartscenter.org, 303-794-2787.

Center for Visual Arts

CVA-Center for Visual Arts showcases the fall 2022 works, BFA Thesis Exhibition, of 11 Emerging artists at Metropolitan State University of Denver from Nov. 11 to Dec. 9. Admission is free. 965 Santa Fe Drive, Denver. 303-294-5207, msudenver.edu/cva. Closes at 6 p.m

South Suburban

See your South Suburban Parks and Recreation District catalog in print or online for arts programs slated for coming months: Dinner theater, festive foods, Dia de los Muertos, Pottery, Origami, painting techniques, stained glass, assemblage and Princess Dance! See ssprd.org.

Pop-up

A pop-up exhibit by Littleton Fine Arts Guild member Pam Roth O’Mara will appear at the Depot Art Gallery, 2069 W. Powers Ave., Littleton, from Nov. 8 to 19. 303-795-0781, depotartgallery.org.