Corazón del Pueblo, Santa Maria’s Latin cultural and arts center, set to reopen | Local News
Santa Maria’s first Latin cultural and creative arts center is set to reopen on Friday.
The Cultural and Creative Arts Center of the Santa Maria Valley, also known as “Corazón del Pueblo,” announced that the center will once again be open to youth, families and local artists to “build community, celebrate heritage, Advocate for and provide access to the arts in our local community,” the group said.
A reopening Celebration will take place Friday at 6 pm at 201 E. Main Street, Unit M, upstairs, in Santa Maria.
