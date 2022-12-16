Coral Springs Museum of Art’s Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition Through Dec. 30 • Coral Springs Talk

By Sharon Aron Baron

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is excited to announce the winners of the Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition. The exhibition features the works of 28 talented artists, showcasing a total of 42 pieces of art.

The exhibit is open to the public through December 30, and museum staff can answer any questions about the works on display and their availability for purchase.

Among the selected artists are Angelica Clyman, Melissa Buzzella, Johanna Curwood, Sharon Allen, Samantha Ferrer, Sarah Ferrer, Francisco Del Rio, Brianna Sopourn, Nga Nguyen, Jamie Ricardo Rodriguez, Lisa Botto Lee, Gerhild Packert, JL Schwartz, Ileana Rincón- Cañas, Patricia Doolittle, Chrissy Quaglieri, Anna Goraczko, Lennidies Montanez, James Brooks, Leslie Smith, Vera Belyavskaya, Miriam Grossman, Miriam Esteve, Melanie Oliva, Yochi Yakir-Avin, Eileen Shaloum, and Deborah Perlman.

The museum is proud to showcase the diverse range of styles and mediums used by these talented artists.

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is open daily except for Sundays. On Mondays, the museum offers free admission for residents. Visitors of all ages are welcome to come and experience the beauty and creativity on display in the Pine and Palm Juried Exhibition. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to support local artists and discover new favorites.

