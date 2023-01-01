Coral Springs Charter’s Volleyball Star Alexandra Bruno Makes College Pick • Coral Springs Talk

By: Matt Rothman

Alexandra Bruno of the Coral Springs Charter volleyball team is officially signed to play college volleyball at University of St. Thomas in Miami.

Bruno, who spent three years on the varsity volleyball team, capped off her incredible high school career at Coral Springs Charter by winning Broward County Player of the Year. She finished the season with 363 kills, 123 digs, 32 aces, and 21 blocks, helping lead the Panthers to a District Championship. She also had 855 kills and won a total of 35 matches.

Bruno began playing volleyball at Sawgrass Middle School and also played travel with the Wildfire Volleyball Academy. Before heading to college, Bruno will still have one year left on the track and field team, where she has reached States in the shot put.

Send Your News to Coral Springs #1 Award-Winning News Site Here. Don’t miss reading Margate Talk, Parkland Talkand Tamarac Talk.