Coral Springs Charter Soccer and Wrestling Teams Honor Seniors • Coral Springs Talk

By: Matt Rothman

It was a week for the Seniors at Coral Springs Charter, with three teams holding special ceremonies in their honor at the game.

Soccer

The boys soccer team fell 2-0 over Boyd H. Anderson High School to move to 6-11 this year. They honored Sebastian Calle, Elijah Lentz, Michael Tirado, Santiago Rojas and Christian De Leon.

While the girls soccer team did not play, they were still recognized. Their seniors are Lynnae Varkala, Ana Mariano and Danielle Mersch. The Panthers have had a dominant season, going 12-3-1. They are currently on a four-game winning streak and have outscored their opponents 30-0 in those four games.

“This is a special group of young ladies,” said Head Coach Kristin Grassi. “I have seen many of them playing the best minutes of their high school careers. Our three Seniors have risen to the occasion, showing true leadership both on and off the field, and we are united as we head into postseason play.”

Both teams will wait to see who they will play in the District Tournament.

Wrestling

The wrestling team honored both Hunter Perez and Keon Taylor on Thursday in their match against Marjory Stowman Douglas. Despite falling 57-22, Head Coach Eric Perez says these two Seniors have meant the world to him.

“The way that they care about the program and developing the newer wrestlers to be good wrestlers and good people is nothing short of amazing,” said Perez. “They have really embraced their leadership roles, and we are very lucky to have them and very sad to see them move on.”

Both Seniors picked up wins, and seventh grader Peter Mocco recorded a pin facing off against a senior from MSD. Preston Lindsay also recorded a 10-2 win for the Panthers.

Next, they will compete in the Miami Miami Beach Duals on Saturday, Jan. 21, before the BCAA Championship a week later.

