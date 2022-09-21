Coral Springs Charter Names Standout Alumni to Lead Women’s Basketball Program • Coral Springs Talk

By: Matt Rothman

On Tuesday, former Coral Springs Charter basketball star Emily Williams was named Head Coach of the Panthers girls basketball team.

A 2014 Graduate from CSC, Williams received First Team All-County honors, Broward County 4A Player of the Year, and led CSC to the State Final 4 in her Junior season. She earned All-County honors her senior season before winning the MVP award in the Broward vs. Dade County All-Star Game.

After graduating, Williams continued her playing career for four years at Bethune-Cookman University, serving as team captain for two and leading the Wildcats to their 1st regular season Conference Championship before getting into coaching. She enters her fourth year of coaching youth and high school basketball.

“I focus on being a positive role model, being open and honest with her players while holding them accountable for their efforts,” said Williams.

The Panthers are coming off a strong season last year, where they went 10-8. With several players returning, CSC will begin its season in November.

