Coral Glades Soccer Teams Host Senior Night to Close Out Regular Season • Coral Springs Talk

By: Matt Rothman

It was Senior Night for both Coral Glades boys and girls soccer teams in their final game of the regular season on Thursday.

Boys Soccer

The boys soccer team had their three-game winning streak end following their 2-1 loss against South Broward. Their Seniors honored were Jose De La Torre, Simon Utrera, Diego Vasquez, Gabriel Marrero, Felipe Tejada, Daniel Matza, and Bryan Camacho.

While it is Head Coach Marc Lyon’s first year coaching these seniors, this group has been a part of back-to-back District Finals.

“The Seniors meant a lot to me this year,” said Lyon. “Simon Utrera is easily one of the best goalkeepers in Coral Glades history and should be playing on the pro level in the upcoming years. Felipe Tejada is also one of the best center backs in the county and has division I talent.”

Lyon also raved about de la Torre’s work at midfield as well as Matza, who leads the team with 15 goals. Coral Glades heads into the postseason with a record of 7-4-4 and will await the official bracket for the District Tournament.

Girls Soccer

The girls soccer team picked up a 3-0 win over Such Broward High School to finish the regular season at 4-8-2. They also had wins over MonarchEverglades, and Blanche Ely High School.

They still honored Sivar Benton, Nina Blatz, Tatiana Merino, Emily Sepulveda and Sara De Olivera. The Jaguars will also await to see who they will play in the District Tournament after making it to the Final in 2022.

