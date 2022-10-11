Coral Glades Girls Volleyball Honors Kat Hernandez on Senior Night • Coral Springs Talk

By: Matt Rothman

In the second to last match of the regular season, the Coral Glades girl volleyball team honored their senior and captain, Kat Hernandez.

For two years, Hernandez has been on the varsity volleyball team and helped her team pick up a 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 win over Coral Springs High School for their fourth win of the season, and has won 17 games in her varsity career.

“I just want to say super appreciative for having Kat her senior year for my first season,” said Coach Brianna Dawson. “Her constant communication allowed me to adjust and redirect myself.”

Next, the Jaguars play West Broward High School in their final regular season match on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m

The Bobcats come in with a record of 5-9 this year. CSHS, who honored their Seniors earlier this year in a win against Northeast High School, has two more games in the regular season against Hallandale and Coconut Creek High School. Those two teams won seven matches this year, while the Colts have a record of 11-8.

