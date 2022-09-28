Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Copper Tech Plus Glove Review

According to the manufacturer, these innovative golf gloves have been selling like hotcakes in the US – approximately 30,000 a day. It’s now available in the UK and, through its copper-infused technology, promises the wearer a number of health benefits. Engineered with the Healing magnetic properties of copper, it is said to help alleviate muscle stiffness and joint pain by improving circulation and oxygenation of the muscles and joints. It is also said to speed up the recovery time of the muscles in and around the hand and wrist.

You may be skeptical but a study conducted with 60 male and female Golfers confirmed that all participants who had symptoms of hand joint pain, soreness, reduced flexibility, swelling and fatigue, experienced improvement in those symptoms during their round of golf while playing with this Copper Tech Plus glove.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I don’t suffer from any injury problems in this area personally so it’s hard to validate these claims with any certainty but even putting this technology to one side, this is an excellent golf glove. There’s a variety of non slip, woven Silicone patterns that improve slip resistance and means you can keep the same control of the club while applying less tension, reducing the strain on the body and may well enable you to swing the club a little bit faster. I also really like how well this glove fits thanks to the elasticated sections throughout that ensures one size of glove truly fits all. It’s also very capable of managing the perspiration that can build up inside the glove if you’re playing on a hot sunny day, maintaining that comfortable feeling all the way round.

The Silicon Spider weave technology palm technology certainly provides a tacky hold that doesn’t seem to reduce in wet conditions although you can just about feel the gaps in the surface – some may prefer a completely flat surface coming into contact with the club’s handle. We’d also have preferred the Silicon to extend all the way to the top of the index finger.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Not only does it fit well and perform, it’s practical too, featuring a magnetic ball marker on the closure tab. Visually, you can add some personality via the 13 different color options that are available as some eye catching patterns like gray camo and the Phantom, skeleton style design.

There are various aches and pains that all Golfers suffer with. Many of them we can cope with and they don’t affect our performance too much. However, the importance of a good golf grip is obvious. Quite simply, if you’re struggling with pain in your fingers and hands, your grip is going to suffer, at which point you’re going to struggle to control the club and so a glove that could help with this is worth considering. For those who struggle with distance, especially senior golfers, this could be a huge advantage.