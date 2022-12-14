Copper Country Community Art Council to hold dual event to close 50th anniversary

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) – The Copper Country Community Arts Council (CCCAC) is holding a dual event this Saturday to close off its events for the year.

It is to celebrate the council’s 50th anniversary, as well as the 30th year of the CCC Arts Center.

There will be a drawing event from 1 to 3 pm for 51, six-by-six-inch works of art created by 39 community artists.

The art pieces have been on display in the Kerredge Gallery since Dec. 7 and can be viewed up until the event.

Participants can buy a $40 ticket for a random art piece or purchase a piece of their choosing for $100 before the raffle.

All funds will go towards supporting the council’s educational programs.

“Our board of directors will also be at this event,” said CCC Arts Center Assistant Director Bonnie Loukus. “So, if you’re interested in learning more about the art center or want to volunteer, they’ll be on hand for any questions.”

A Party of the Arts with cake, treats and gift wrapping will follow the drawing.

“Party with the Arts, from 2 to 4 pm, features live music by JD Uponen,” continued Loukus. “We also have artists’ demonstrations. We’ll have Daniel Schider in the letterpress study printing, Tammy Gajewski in our Pottery studio doing a clay demonstration, and then Madhura Mehendale will be watercolor painting.”

The Arts Center is located at 126 Quincy St. in downtown Hancock.

For more information on the events, check out the art center’s event page here.

