Coppell Arts Center Presents THE GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW

Coppell Arts Center will bring the family-friendly Bubble wizardy of The Gazillion Bubble Show to Coppell for four performances on Saturday, October 1 (1 PM & 7 PM) and Sunday, October 2 (1 PM & 6 PM). This Immersive show Promises to be an incrediBUBBLE experience that audiences of all ages will enjoy! Performances will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $36 and on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

After 20 years as a Master of Bubbles, in 2007 Fan Yang brought his unique brand of Bubble artistry to the Big Apple and has since wowed Bubble lovers of all ages. The Gazillion Bubble Show truly is a family affair for Fan: his wife Ana, son Deni, daughter Melody, and brother Jano can all be found on stage in New York and around the world performing their Bubble magic. Audiences are delighted with an unbelievable experience, washed with a Bubble tide, and some even find themselves INSIDE a bubble. Mind-blowing Bubble magic, Spectacular laser lighting effects, and momentary soapy Masterpieces will make you smile, laugh, and feel like a kid again!

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell’s 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five Resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theater Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city’s newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center will serve as the anchoring entertainment venue and fill a need expressed since 2009 by Coppell Residents to provide Gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell Residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as outdoor community spaces for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. Corgan Architects are designing it with consulting from Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org or Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.