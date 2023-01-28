Coppell Arts Center Now Hiring For Nine Positions!

Following an incredible opening year, Coppell Arts Center is growing and looking to fill several part-time and full-time positions with new team members. Opportunities range from marketing and administration to production and event services.

Open positions include:

Event Services Coordinator (Part-Time)

Event Services Specialist (Full-Time)

Marketing & Development Coordinator (Part-Time)

Patron Services Coordinator (Part-Time)

Patron Services Specialist (Full-Time)

Production Coordinator (Part-Time)

Production Specialist (Full-Time)

Senior Administrative Assistant (Full-Time)

Theater Attendant (Part-Time)

To view the full scope of each opportunity, including essential job functions, please visit https://www.coppellartscenter.org/about/employment. Applications will be accepted through February 5, 2023.

The Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019) is a local gathering place featuring concerts, theatrical performances, gallery exhibits, and offers spaces for private rentals. The Center is open to the public from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. Event information and tickets available at coppelartscenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.