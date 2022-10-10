Copetti’s Goal Brings No. 8 Terps To 1-1 Draw With Northwestern

Next Game: Badger State 10/14/2022 | 5:00 P.M WMUC Sports October 14 (Fri) / 5:00 PM Badger State

EVANSTON, IL — Stefan Copetti’s header in the 74th minute gave the No. 8 Terps (7-1-3, 3-0-2) the 1-1 tie with Northwestern (1-6-4, 0-3-2).

Offense was hard to come by for most of the games as both teams were scoreless for the first 60 minutes of action. The Wildcats Struck first off a rebounded shot in the 61st minute but Copetti answered a little bit later thanks to a beautiful cross from Nick Richardson .

Maryland was without a leading goal-scorer Malcolm Johnston who was sidelined with an injury.

With the draw, the Terps pushed their unbeaten streak to eight matches. They remain atop the Big Ten Standings.

The XI

Niklas Neumann (GK)

Luca Costabile (LB), Chris Rindow (LCB), William Kulvik (RCB), Nick Richardson (RB)

Joshua Bolma (MF), Joe Suchecki (MF), Alex Nitzl (MF)

German Giammattei (F), Hunter George (F), Griffin Dillon (F)

Breaking Down The Action

The Terps recorded a quartet of early shots, but neither side was able to create any real offensive threat.

In the 44th minute, Maryland produced the best chance of the match to that point Chris Rindow headed the ball across the net for Copetti, whose own header was just tipped over the goal.

Early in the second half, Copetti forced another tough save from close range.

The Wildcats broke the scoreless tie in the 61st minute as Niklas Neumann batted away a tough header, but Northwestern’s Christopher Thaggard was in the right spot and scored off the rebound.

Richardson found Copetti in the right spot in the 74th minute.

Neither team was able to find the winner in the closing 15 minutes, although Hunter George put a shot on goal in the final 50 seconds.

Notable Numbers

4 : The Terps put four more shots on goal than the Wildcats, winning the battle 7-3.

: The Terps put four more shots on goal than the Wildcats, winning the battle 7-3. 5: Richardson has five points across his last two matches, one goal and three assists.

Major Milestones

In the 36th minute, freshman Albi Ndrenika checked in and made his collegiate debut.

Up Next