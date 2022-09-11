Copenhaver Sets Career High in Net, Men’s Soccer Defeated at Elon

ELON, NC — Senior goalkeeper Curtis Copenhaver set a career high between the posts, making seven saves for the Stony Brook men’s soccer program in a 1-0 defeat over Elon on Saturday afternoon.

The Center Moriches, NY, native stopped seven of the eight shots on frame but the Seawolves’ three-game win streak came to an end in its first conference road contest as a member of the CAA.

The third save of the half for Curtis has he keeps us within one! 🌊🐺 x #NCAASoccer pic.twitter.com/oHc68kkDT9 — Stony Brook Men’s Soccer (@StonyBrookMSOC) September 10, 2022

Elon’s Lone goal came in the third minute on a counter when they poked the ball past Copenhaver to finish into the bottom corner.

STATS AND NOTES

Copenhaver jumped into the league lead in saves, totaling 15 on the season so far. His average of 3.75 per contest is also tops in the conference.

His previous career-high was five against UMBC on March 26, 2021.

The seven saves are the most by a Stony Brook keeper this season and the highest mark since Oct. 9, 2021 when Edmond Kaiser made eight in a 3-1 win over UMBC.

UP NEXT

The Seawolves return home for a midweek non-conference bout on Tuesday night, taking on Merrimack at 6 pm, at LaValle Stadium. Stony Brook returns to conference play on Saturday against William & Mary at LaValle Stadium with a noon kickoff slated.

