Copenhaver Sets Career High in Net, Men’s Soccer Defeated at Elon
ELON, NC — Senior goalkeeper Curtis Copenhaver set a career high between the posts, making seven saves for the Stony Brook men’s soccer program in a 1-0 defeat over Elon on Saturday afternoon.
The Center Moriches, NY, native stopped seven of the eight shots on frame but the Seawolves’ three-game win streak came to an end in its first conference road contest as a member of the CAA.
The third save of the half for Curtis has he keeps us within one!
— Stony Brook Men’s Soccer (@StonyBrookMSOC) September 10, 2022
Elon’s Lone goal came in the third minute on a counter when they poked the ball past Copenhaver to finish into the bottom corner.
STATS AND NOTES
- Copenhaver jumped into the league lead in saves, totaling 15 on the season so far. His average of 3.75 per contest is also tops in the conference.
- His previous career-high was five against UMBC on March 26, 2021.
- The seven saves are the most by a Stony Brook keeper this season and the highest mark since Oct. 9, 2021 when Edmond Kaiser made eight in a 3-1 win over UMBC.
UP NEXT
The Seawolves return home for a midweek non-conference bout on Tuesday night, taking on Merrimack at 6 pm, at LaValle Stadium. Stony Brook returns to conference play on Saturday against William & Mary at LaValle Stadium with a noon kickoff slated.
For an inside look at the Stony Brook men’s soccer program, be sure to follow it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.