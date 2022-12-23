Copa Libertadores rights renewed by beIN SPORTS

It’s the news that a lot of fans of South American soccer have been waiting for. The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores rights have been renewed by beIN SPORTS. In the new deal, announced tonight, beIN SPORTS have the rights from 2023 through 2026.

The rights deal between beIN SPORTS and CONMEBOL is for games shown on television and streaming in the United States and Canada. In addition to Copa Libertadores, it also includes renewals for Copa Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa. The renewal of this broadcast multiplatform deal will extend for four seasons of the competitions from 2023-2026.

CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores rights renewed through 2026

Games will be shown across beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.

“We at beIN SPORTS are proud of the continued partnership with CONMEBOL as it reinforces our commitment to bring historic soccer tournaments closer to sports fans in the region,” said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS US and Canada. “This agreement continues to highlight the expansion of soccer in the United States and Canada, along with a growing influence from South American soccer. We thank CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez for trusting our vision to grow and deliver the passion of South American soccer to our audience in North America.”

Through the addition of CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa, which is the annual tournament between the winners of these top-tier club tournaments, beIN SPORTS builds on the network’s other rights. They include Ligue 1, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Champions League, and CAF Confederation Cup.

“We are pleased to extend our Alliance and have the Collaboration of a mult-iplatform reference partner for sports worldwide, such as beIN SPORTS, which will allow us to expose the best of our soccer to a vast audience in the United States and Canada, ” expressed Juan Emilio Roa, Commercial Director of CONMEBOL.