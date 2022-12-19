“Copa 2024, Here We Come” – Soccer Fans Cannot Believe Their Luck After Lionel Messi Makes a Huge Retirement Decision Right After the FIFA WC Finals

The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup never failed to entertain soccer fans until the very end. Argentina lifted a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986. The final of the World Cup was fairly swinging in Argentina’s way for most of it. While this World Cup campaign was being termed as the ‘The Last Dance’ for Lionel Messi, the former Barcelona star had other plans. Messi announced his decision on his future with the Albiceleste in the post-match interview after the final.

Lionel Messi isn’t retiring! How did the fans react?

Following the match, while in conversation with TyC Sports, Messi quoted, “I’m not retiring from the National Team. I want to continue playing as a champion.”

Every Messi fan from around the world was prepared to watch Messi play his final game last night. It would have been surely heart-breaking to see the iconic soccer legend retire from international soccer. However, the fans were delighted after hearing Messi’s statement. Here are some notable fan reactions.

How did the 3-3 thriller between Argentina and France pan out?

Lionel Messi scored two goals in this World Cup final that will be remembered for a very long time. Ángel Di María had a great game. The Argentine Winger made a crucial contribution to the scorecard after winning a penalty early in the game. Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot to take the penalty and there was no way he would miss that. Soon after that, it was Di María again. A clinical finish by Di María gave the Argentines a firm grip on the game way before the first half ended.

While the world thought this World Cup final was over, Kylian Mbappe had other plans. Around the 80th-minute mark, the French super striker scored two goals in the space of barely two minutes to drag back Les Bleus into the game. Scaloni’s men took the lead again in extra time.

But the Argentines just couldn’t hold on to a lead again. France was awarded a penalty in the 118th minute of extra time after a handball by Gonzalo Montiel. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and banged the ball into the back of the net.

The game finally went to penalties. Despite the comeback, Les Bleus failed to score twice out of their four penalty attempts in the shootout. Argentina was as clinical as ever, netting all four of their kicks from the penalty spot and eventually lifting the trophy.

