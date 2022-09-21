Cooper wins third straight Region 7 girls golf title with the same three players topping the Leaderboard

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports Reporter

For the third consecutive year, Cooper won the Region 7 girls golf tournament with the same three players finishing at the top of the leaderboard.

Cooper sophomore Reagan Ramage carded a 2-under 69 at Kenton County Pioneer on Tuesday to take medalist honors for the third straight year. Her junior teammates Eva Maley and Kendall Brissey placed second and third with scores of 71 and 79.

Those three Golfers finished in that same order in last year’s Region 7 tournament. Two years ago, Brissey was second and Maley was third behind Ramage.

The fourth scorer for Cooper on Tuesday was senior Skylar Anderson with an 85. That gave the Jaguars’ a 304 team total. Notre Dame placed second with a 347.

Both of those teams qualified for the first round of the state tournament to be played next week at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville.

Notre Dame’s top scorers were Seniors Natalie Lovell (79) and Sammi Flowers (80) and sophomores Didi Jiradamkerng (82) and Leah Hickey (106). This is the third straight year the Pandas have placed second behind Cooper in the Region 7 tournament.

The region’s 10 individual Qualifiers for the first round of the state tournament are Lexi McMillin, Brooklyn Callioni, Carly Apgar and Molly Brue of St. Henry, Anika Okuda of Ryle, Jenna Day of Simon Kenton, Addyson St. John of Dixie Heights, Ellie Stamm of Beechwood, Natalie Hall of Walton-Verona and Sofia Seals of Conner.

In the Region 8 tournament at Henry County Country Club on Tuesday, Owen County and Grant County posted the top two team scores and four Golfers from local high schools were among the 10 individual Qualifiers for the first round of the state tournament.

Emma Laker of Brossart placed fifth on the Leaderboard with an 8-over 80 to lead the list of Region 8 qualifiers. The other local Golfers advancing to the next round are Jenna Richey of Highlands, Bailey Ritter of Brossart and Allision Collins of Campbell County.

They will also be playing in the first round of the state tournament next week at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville. The top three teams and top 15 individual scorers in that round will advance to the girls state Finals Oct. 7-8 at Bowling Green Country Club.

REGION 7 GIRLS TOURNAMENT

at Kenton County Pioneer

Top 5 teams — Cooper 304, Notre Dame 347, St. Henry 357, Ryle 383, Conner 440.

Top 10 scorers — Reagan Ramage (Cooper) 2-under 69, Eva Maley (Cooper) 71, Kendall Brissey (Cooper) 79, Natalie Lovell (Notre Dame) 79, Sammi Flowers (Notre Dame) 80, Anika Okuda (Ryle) 81, Didi Jiradamkerng ( Notre Dame) 82, Lexi McMillin (St. Henry) 84, Skylar Anderson (Cooper) 85, Jenna Day (Simon Kenton) 87.

REGION 8 GIRLS TOURNAMENT

at Henry County Country Club

Top 5 teams — Owen County 314, Grant County 378, Brossart 386, Pendleton County 398, Henry County 409.

Top 5 scorers — Maddie Hudson (Grant County) 2-over 74, Lily Baumann (Owen County) 76, Heidi Stedam (Owen County) 77, Andie Baumann (Owen County) 77, Emma Laker (Brossart) 80.