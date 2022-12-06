Cooper to Forego Remaining Years of Eligibility

DURHAM – Duke Women’s soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has announced that she will forego her remaining years of eligibility and pursue a professional soccer career.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to pursue my soccer career professionally,” said Cooper. “This was such a difficult decision, but one that was made with my heart and the people I love and trust dearly. I would like to thank my family for providing me with Endless support in everything I do and my teammates who I can forever call my best friends. I would also like to thank my coaches here at Duke for giving me the opportunity to play for this amazing program and represent this phenomenal school. The experiences from these past two years will be ones that I will forever cherish.”

Since stepping foot on the pitch in Durham as a freshman, Cooper has been one of the best players in the Nation and rewrote the Duke record books through two seasons with the Blue Devils.

In two years, Cooper collected 31 goals, 16 assists and 78 points as she helped lead Duke to back-to-back NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal Appearances and 31 victories. She scored or assisted in 29-of-40 career matches as a Blue Devil. Her 78 points are tied for 10th on the Blue Devil career charts.

“The impact that Michelle Cooper has had on Duke Athletics has been exemplary,” said Duke Women’s soccer head Coach Robbie Church . “Her talent, work-ethic and humility represents the very best of Women’s college soccer. She is undoubtedly one of the Greatest players to wear a Duke jersey, but more notably, she is one of the most exceptional young women to be a part of this program.”

A native of Clarkston, Mich., Cooper collected eight game-winning goals and nine multi-goal games over two seasons. She also played some of her best soccer in the NCAA Tournament, scoring eight goals and 18 points in eight matches.

Cooper turned in the best overall season in NCAA Division I in 2022 as she posted 49 points, 19 goals and 11 assists. She was the only player in the nation to rank in the top 10 in all three categories. In the NCAA stats, Cooper ranked No. 2 in points (49), tied for second in goals (19) and tied for ninth in assists (11). She was one of only two players in the country to collect 10 or more goals and assists this season.

“I am confident Duke Women’s soccer will continue to grow and make great strides,” said Cooper. “I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this community which has helped me grow as a student, player and most importantly, as a person. I will FOREVER be a Blue Devil!”

The 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and 2022 First-Team All-ACC selection, Cooper is one of 15 Semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy. She notched eight school records on the season – goals (19), points (49), multi-goal games (7), NCAA Tournament goals (6), NCAA Tournament points (13), most goals (31) and points (78) ) through a sophomore season. She scored 12 goals and added six assists against nationally ranked opponents.

“Our mission is to inspire and accelerate the potential of women through elite athletics and an extraordinary education,” said Church. “We are proud to have played our role in Michelle’s development and extend our full support as she continues her journey into the professional game. She will forever be a Blue Devil and have a home here at Duke University.”

If she chooses to enter her name in the 2023 NWSL draft, it will take place Thursday, January 12 at 6 pm, and be held during the United Soccer Coaches Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

