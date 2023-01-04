Cooper, Rader Honored by College Soccer News

DURHAM – College Soccer News has announced its 2022 All-America and All-Freshman Teams with Duke Women’s soccer standouts Michelle Cooper and Kat Rader being honored.

Cooper received First-Team All-American accolades, while Rader earned All-Freshman First Team honors.

A product of Clarkston, Mich., Cooper registered the best overall season in NCAA Division I soccer in 2022 with 49 points, 19 goals and 11 assists. She was the only player in the nation to rank in the top 10 in all three categories. In the NCAA stats, Cooper ranked No. 2 in points (49), tied for second in goals (19) and tied for ninth in assists (11). She was one of only two players in the country to collect 10 or more goals and assists this season. Cooper is also a Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) Hermann Award finalist, which will be announced on Friday, Jan. 6.

One of the top freshmen nationally, Rader led all ACC freshmen with 12 goals to go along with five assists for 29 points. She notched seven goals against ACC opponents and led Duke with five game-winning tallies. Rader, who is from Stuart, Fla., tied a freshman record with 12 goals, her 29 points tied for second on Duke’s freshman charts and her five game-winners were tied for second as well. In the NCAA, Rader ranked tied for second nationally in goals (12) and first in points (29).

As a team, Duke turned in a 15-5-3 record and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the third straight season. The Blue Devils collected a 6-2-2 Ledger in ACC action and advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Championship.

