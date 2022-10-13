Cooper hails Dennis after the first Forest goal

After netting his first Premier League goal of the season against Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has praised Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis for his brilliant play.

The 24-year-old made his first Premier League start of the season on Monday night against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side at the City Ground and he grabbed the chance with both hands, as he gave Forest the perfect start, after nodding home Morgan Gibbs -White’s first half free-kick.

But Veteran Ashley Young leveled seven minutes later with a superb effort from 25 yards that flew into the bottom left corner.

In his post-match, Cooper praised Dennis for his performance against the visitors, with emphasis on his patience before making his first Premier League start for Forest.

“They waited patiently. Emmanuel is an interesting player and I’m delighted to give him his start,” Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham as reported by the Daily Post.

“I’m really pleased to see him score and generally do well in the team.”

The Nigeria international joined newly promoted Forest on a £14.8m deal from Championship side Watford in August.

Forest are 19th on the Premier League table with five points from nine matches and more goals from Dennis scoring in upcoming matches could help Cooper’s side move out of the relegation zone.

Dennis scored 10 Premier League goals for Watford last season, but he couldn’t help the Hornets survive relegation.