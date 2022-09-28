Cooper girls golf team earns return trip to state tournament by winning first-round Qualifier

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports Reporter

The Cooper girls golf team that placed fifth in the last two state tournaments will get a shot at this year’s title after winning a first-round Qualifier on Tuesday at Heritage Hill Golf Course in Shepherdsville.

The Jaguars topped the eight-team Qualifier with a 324 total. The winning foursome included sophomore Reagan Ramage, who placed third with a 1-over 73, junior Kendall Brissey (79), junior Eva Maley (81) and senior Skylar Anderson (91).

Ramage shot even-par 36 on the front nine and then birdied the first two holes on the back nine. After a bogey on No. 12, she parred the next five holes and then carded a double-bogey on No. 18 to finish with a 1-over 73.

The top two scores on the Leaderboard were 1-under 71 by Macie Brown of Bullitt East and even-par 72 by Isabella Wiley of Shelby County. They were among 15 individual state Qualifiers that also included Anika Okuda of Ryle (81), Natalie Lovell of Notre Dame (83), Emma Laker of Brossart (83) and Dida Jiradamkerng (84).

Louisville Sacred Heart placed second in the team standings with a 330 and Owen County was third with a 334 to also earn berths in the state tournament. Notre Dame was fifth with a 374.

The girls state golf tournament Finals will be played Oct. 6-8 at Bowling Green Country Club. After a practice round on the first day, nine teams and 45 individual Qualifiers will compete in the 36-hole event.

The state tournament field will include two-time Defending Champion Marshall County and Madison Central. They were the top two teams in the girls state point standings at the end of the regular season. Cooper was ninth.