Cooper Earns College Soccer News Team of the Week Accolades

DURHAM – Duke Women’s soccer sophomore Michelle Cooper continues to turn in one of the best individual seasons in Blue Devil history as the forward earned College Soccer News Team of the Week honors this week.

A product of Clarkston, Mich., Cooper collected five points on two goals and an assist in a 4-0 shutout of Radford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday evening in Durham. She Assisted on the opening goal to Kat Rader and then added two goals to put the match away. Cooper has now scored or assisted on nine game-winning goals on the season. It marked her fifth brace of the year. Cooper continues to lead the ACC in goals (15) and points (41), while ranking second in assists (11).

She is the only player in the ACC and one of two nationally to notch 10 or more goals and assists on the season.

Cooper, the 2022 ACC Offensive Player of the Year, also earned Duke’s PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week on Monday for her efforts.

Eighth-ranked and second-seeded Duke (13-4-3) will face No. 16 Texas (15-2-4) in the NCAA Tournament second round on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 pm, at Koskinen Stadium.

