Cooper continues to evolve for UAlbany Women’s basketball team that’s focused on staying hungry – The Daily Gazette

ALBANY — With every starter and the top 10 scorers returning from a team that captured the America East tournament title and brought the program back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in five years, it could be easy for UAlbany Women’s basketball to head into it’s 2022-23 season feeling like confident favourites.

It’s a notion that head coach Colleen Mullen has been eager to dispel.

“We’re just trying to stay humble and still feel like we’ve got that underdog mentality,” Mullen said following Tuesday’s practice. “We have a championship, but we know that if we don’t show up and play the way we’re capable of or buy into our culture, the rings don’t just automatically happen.”

Few players on UAlbany’s roster embody that mentality more than junior guard Kayla Cooper.

Cooper was the breakout star of UAlbany’s 23-10 campaign in 2021-22. The 6-foot-0 guard came off the bench for the Great Danes’ first 11 games of the season, but started the team’s final 22 contests.

She finished the season second on the team in scoring at 11.2 points per game, and grabbed a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game en route to being an American East second-team all-conference selection.

But, for both Cooper and her teammates, there’s motivation to accomplish even more this season, and that starts with maintaining the tough, scrappy Mindset that guided the team to its conference tournament win.

“What we really want to base our season on is that nothing’s going to be given to us,” Cooper said. “We did really well last year, and we have everyone coming back, but we still have to work. We have to treat every game, every opportunity the same.”

For Cooper, that’s meant a lot of offseason work as she attempts to diversify her game.

The Frederick, Maryland native did most of her work in the post last year, posting six double-doubles and finishing in the top four in the America East in offensive, defensive and total rebounds.

She’s spent the summer Refining her full Offensive bag of Tricks — especially her outside shot, as she attempted only one 3-pointer all of last season — to prepare her for likely seeing a greater focus from opposing defenses.

“I’m still working on my 3-point shot,” she said, “and being confident in the post and knowing where everyone else is when the double-teams come. . . . If I get it out here [beyond the arc]and people are all the way back, then I can take the shot here, or at the elbow, too.”

That evolution, Mullen said, is a testament to the kind of player Cooper’s been since she arrived on campus.

“She’s somebody that’s so coachable, and she’s so fun to coach because she gets better every year,” Mullen said. “Very rarely do you have one player that you can say, ‘Reverse pivot, face up to the basket,’ when she’s been used to doing a certain skill. She was always willing to go out of her comfort zone.”

As Cooper continues to expand her Offensive game, Mullen’s also hoping the junior can evolve into UAlbany’s “stopper” on defense, using her to neutralize an opponent’s best guard on the other end of the floor.

“I’m anticipating even more and more growth,” Mullen said. “She’s worked really hard to get to this point.”

UAlbany opens its season Nov. 11 against Merrimack at Hudson Valley Community College, which will serve as the home court for UAlbany’s men’s and women’s teams this season with the on-campus SEFCU Arena undergoing major renovations.

DECORTES ON THE MEND

Graduate student forward Lucia Decortes was out of the walking boot on her left foot and on the sideline at Tuesday’s workout as she’s in her “return to play” process from an offseason injury.

Decortes missed UAlbany’s final two games last season with a stress reaction in her left foot and spent time in a walking boot, returned to action during the offseason and then suffered a different lower-leg injury that’s kept her sidelined thus far.

“She was in [the boot] for three months, out for three months, back in for three months,” Mullen said. “We’re hoping that now she takes a slow return to play, takes her time.”

Mullen said she was hopeful Decortes would be available for UAlbany’s opener.

