Coombs rescues Manchester Derby draw as United Protest missed handball | Women’s Super League

Manchester United came agonizingly close to a first Manchester Derby win after the referee waved away Lucía García’s Furious penalty appeals in the dying minutes, with Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood having nudged the ball towards goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck with her hand as the two tangled in the box .

Expectations of a thrilling Women’s Super League finale to 2022 in Manchester were high going into the Showdown between the local rivals. The 1-1 draw did not disappoint in front of the WSL’s second-highest-ever crowd of 44,259.

Frustrations, though, will be that without VAR in the WSL, there was little referee Abigail Byrne could do when the incident viewed on screens up and down the country showed what her line of sight could not. United had failed to beat City in five attempts in the WSL prior to the meeting at the Etihad, losing three times and drawing twice, but they were far from the underdogs.

The Red Devils have been Sublime this season, in many ways exceeding expectations to mount a title challenge when the target in many minds was making the top three and Entering the Champions League for the first time. Instead, Marc Skinner’s side has matched Arsenal and Chelsea in only suffering one defeat before the winter break, to Emma Hayes’s team. They have also been scoring goals aplenty.

“If you look at how many different goalscorers we have this year, we needed that last year,” said Skinner after his side’s 5-0 defeat of Aston Villa in their penultimate league game of the year. “I’m sure you watched some games [last season] and thought: ‘I don’t know if they’re going to get a goal.’ This year we can get a goal from a cross, we can turn in front of you, we can go one-v-one.”

This term United are critically keeping pace with Chelsea and Arsenal in terms of goal difference too. United currently have the second best goal difference in the league, 19, with Chelsea on 22 and Arsenal on 17. At the end of last season, Chelsea and Arsenal had pulled away, with 51 and 55 to fourth-place United’s 23.

It was a frenetic start at the Etihad, and United fizzed with a confidence that is increasingly familiar. In the 27th minute they took the lead and it was deserved, forward Leah Galton brushed aside the challenge of Laia Aleixandri and played a one-two with Ella Toone before sweeping through the legs of Greewood and in.

Despite a stuttering start to the season, with back-to-back league defeats following an exit from Champions League qualifying, Gareth Taylor has bedded in City’s seven summer signings and the team has won nine games in a row in all competitions. Five of those signings were in the starting XI to face United. At the bitterly cold Etihad, City fought back after the break and the players were rewarded for their efforts at the half-hour mark, with forward Bunny Shaw’s near-post run leaving Laura Coombs unmarked to head in Chloe Kelly’s cross from the right. Coombs has now been directly involved in six goals (four goals and two assists) in nine league games this season, her best in a WSL campaign to date with only half the season played.

Sign up to Moving the Goalposts Informative, passionate, entertaining. Sign up to our Weekly round-up of Women’s football now. Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign up “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”moving-the-goalposts”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Moving the Goalposts every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alex Greenwood and Lucía García go toe to toe. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images/Reuters

This was textbook Manchester derby. In this fixture last season, despite a strong performance from the visiting side, a goal from the now departed Caroline Weir gave City the win in the 81st minute. While, at Leigh Sports Village, United came from a goal down to lead 2-1 before Ellen White leveled for City in the 79th minute.

Skinner’s side had shown they could fight back against the league’s top sides with the 3-2 defeat of a somewhat injury-hit Arsenal in November, but could they do it against a resurgent City side that is looking to quietly claw its way back into contention at the top? The answer was: almost. It was end-to-end but as García and Greenwood slid to the ground, the latter’s fingers pushed the ball beyond the pair into the safe arms of Roebuck and Bryne waved away the fuming protests of García.