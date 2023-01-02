‘Coolest Moment of My Life’: Paige Spiranac Once Received Accreditation From Golf Legend Gary Player After Her Special Accolade

Social media Sensation Paige Spiranac, before becoming an influencer, was a pro golfer, but only for a brief period of time. She doesn’t have many happy memories and has often felt isolated. But there is one memory that she will cherish for the rest of her life.

Can you imagine what it feels like to be on your game right in front of the Legend you admire? Paige Spiranac has had one such incident right in front of the legendary Gary Player. Paige may have quit playing golf professionally, but her love for the sport has not changed even a bit.

When Paige hit the hole-in-one

Every golfer desires to hit the hole in one shot; it is their ultimate goal. But can you ever imagine what it’s like to hit that perfect shot right in front of the Legend himself? On one fine Monday, Paige was playing with other players at the Berenberg Invitational in Bedford Hills. And what happened next became the most cherished memory of her golfing career.

While teeing off, Paige made a solid hit with her golf stick on the par-3 14th hole at GlenArbor Golf Club. As soon as she hit the shot, she realized it was the perfect one. Gary Player hooted and called it a “good shot.” But what made it perfect was that it eventually went Rolling inside the hole. Gary and Paige couldn’t believe what they were seeing. The player went crazy after witnessing such an amazing shot and started celebrating.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 07: Paige Spiranac of the United States on the green at the 14th hole during the first round of the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at the Emirates Golf Club on December 7, 2016, in Dubai , United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The moment was so precious for Paige that the legend’s happiness was all over. They came and gave her a hug while the two laughed together. According to a TMZ Sports article, Paige explained that moment by saying, “Made a hole in one in front of Legend Gary Player yesterday.“That moment made up for the best moments of her life. “Coolest moment of my life!” she said.

Professional golf career of Paige Spiranac

Paige has had a brief career when it comes to playing golf on a professional level. She has never been able to earn a card for the LPGA Tour and has played on the Ladies’ European Tour. Back in 2016, Spiranac won the Cactus Tour by beating Hannah O’Sullivan in a playoff, who was the No. 1 at that time. In the same year, she also made the cut for the second European Tour event and landed in the 58th position.

She has attempted several times to play and qualify for the LPGA but has never been successful. In 2016, she made two attempts to qualify for the LPGA Tour, but there was no luck. Paige retired from golf after failing to qualify for the LPGA Tour. Owning up to it, Paige has openly accepted that playing golf as a profession took a mental toll on her, and it was never about the skill or the talent. In her words,For me, it was never physical ability. It was always mental.” And according to Paige, her game has gotten better now that she plays with her mind at peace.

